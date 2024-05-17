Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

DE stock opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.07. Decisive Dividend has a 12-month low of C$6.23 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The firm has a market cap of C$147.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Decisive Dividend will post 0.5597098 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

In other Decisive Dividend news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$59,125.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $41,624. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

