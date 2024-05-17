Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $450.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.78.

Shares of DE stock opened at $395.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.85. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

