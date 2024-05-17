Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.78.

NYSE DE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.30. 201,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,077. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.74 and its 200-day moving average is $385.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

