Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc owned about 1.02% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

DEMZ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 7,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

