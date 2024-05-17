Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.08

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 2867116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 4,871.97% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
