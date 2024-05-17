Desjardins Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$15.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.80.

Shares of CPG opened at C$11.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3587699 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

