Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CFO Jason M. Cole Sells 180,000 Shares

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cole sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 871,680 shares in the company, valued at $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DM opened at $0.59 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 4,740.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 954,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 934,632 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 522,677 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 395,373 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 158,872 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

