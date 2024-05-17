Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Raised to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Devolver Digital stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 22 ($0.28). 58,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,415. Devolver Digital has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.68.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

