Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Raised to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Devolver Digital Price Performance
Devolver Digital stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 22 ($0.28). 58,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,415. Devolver Digital has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.68.
About Devolver Digital
