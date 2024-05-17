dForce USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,322.68 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and approximately $10,322.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00124452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,101,440 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97545093 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $8,858.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.