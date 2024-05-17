DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 618986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of -0.34.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $4,640,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after buying an additional 4,808,258 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

