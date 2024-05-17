Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Docebo Stock Performance
Shares of Docebo stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. 32,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. Docebo has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.77 and a beta of 1.64.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
