Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Docebo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCBO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Docebo Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Docebo stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. 32,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. Docebo has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.