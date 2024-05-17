Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Docebo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCBO

Docebo Stock Down 0.1 %

DCBO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.94. 15,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Docebo has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 278,201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Docebo by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Docebo by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.