Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCBO. TheStreet raised shares of Docebo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Docebo Stock Up 0.5 %

DCBO stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Docebo has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Docebo by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Docebo by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 75.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

