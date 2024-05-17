Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dover worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dover by 128.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $184.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $186.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.