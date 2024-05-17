Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $28.81. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 3,575,282 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Trading Up 17.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

