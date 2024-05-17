Doximity’s (DOCS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Doximity stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Doximity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,823,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Doximity by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

