Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys £150.10 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson acquired 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($188.52).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Kenny Wilson purchased 163 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($188.34).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 82.85 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.21. The firm has a market cap of £796.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. Dr. Martens plc has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.70 ($2.19).

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

