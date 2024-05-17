DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $49.07 Average PT from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

