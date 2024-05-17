Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 242.23% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Draganfly Price Performance

NASDAQ DPRO opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 497.78% and a negative net margin of 292.78%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Draganfly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.43% of Draganfly as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

Further Reading

