Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.160–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 million-$15.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFLI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.80.

Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

