Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) versus Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Financial Analysis

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Dream Finders Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 0.33 $123.18 million N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes $3.81 billion 0.70 $295.90 million $2.95 9.67

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Dream Finders Homes 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smith Douglas Homes and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus target price of $27.10, suggesting a potential downside of 5.24%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes 7.91% 34.31% 12.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company markets its homes under various brands, including Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes. It also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

