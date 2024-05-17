Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.78.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$18.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. In the last three months, insiders have bought 265,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,679. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

