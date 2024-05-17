Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The firm had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

