DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHT.UN shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

DHT.UN opened at C$14.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.16. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

