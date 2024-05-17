DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

DTM stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

