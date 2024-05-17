DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Sells $1,160,000.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.17.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.