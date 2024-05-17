Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$148,239.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 13,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.92, for a total transaction of C$148,239.00.
Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
TSE:DPM opened at C$10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.49. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.32.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
