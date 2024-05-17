DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get DURECT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DURECT

DURECT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,537. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in DURECT by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter worth $141,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.