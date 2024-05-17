DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $18.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.41.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,105,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,201. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 51,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

