DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $18.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

DXC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $16.56. 6,860,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

