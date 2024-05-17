Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $391.0 million-$393.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.6 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.260-1.290 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

