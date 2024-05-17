Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.73 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.26-1.29 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

