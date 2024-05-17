Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Saia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,933. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.91 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $522.07 and its 200-day moving average is $480.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

