Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,763 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 135,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 57,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 76,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

