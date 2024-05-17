Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 357 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,750 shares of company stock worth $8,764,262. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,608. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

