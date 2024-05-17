Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

RBC traded up $14.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $288.16. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.49.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

