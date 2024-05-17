Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Chemed Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $568.02. 982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,212. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.66. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.