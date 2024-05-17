Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.44. 12,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $132.34. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

