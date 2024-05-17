Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.71. 110,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,097. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $133.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

