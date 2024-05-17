Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,646. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,505,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,161,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,758 shares of company stock valued at $16,296,948. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.