Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,599,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 245,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 224,332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. The stock had a trading volume of 625,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,614. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.64.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

