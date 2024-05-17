Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $310,208,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after buying an additional 219,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,255,000 after buying an additional 173,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $58,601,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.50. The company had a trading volume of 104,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $548.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.14 and a 1-year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.