Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 3,384 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in UDR by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in UDR by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 27.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,393,000 after acquiring an additional 346,590 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.45. 109,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,062. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UDR Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at UDR

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.