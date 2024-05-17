Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 829,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $182.56. The stock had a trading volume of 596,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.78. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

