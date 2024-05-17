Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 87.7% per year over the last three years.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ECC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 484,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $785.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 84.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More

Dividend History for Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.