Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 87.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ECC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 484,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $785.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 84.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.