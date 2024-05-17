ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Karen Lynne Martin Acquires 25,000 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50.

Karen Lynne Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ECN Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Karen Lynne Martin acquired 100 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$1,619.00.

ECN Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:ECN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.90. 169,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,032. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.25.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 134.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.1710646 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECN shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.