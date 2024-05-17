Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 175.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 5,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.06.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Edap Tms by 14.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $169,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

