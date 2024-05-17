Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$42.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

