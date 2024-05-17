Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EIX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 452,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,496. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Edison International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edison International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,734,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

