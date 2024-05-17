Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $103.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.88.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EW traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.98. 1,007,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,354. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,505,212. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 92.4% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 305,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.